NRC implementation will be lethal for India: CPI(ML)

If the NRC is implemented across India, it will have lethal consequences and the country's atmosphere will become like that of Kashmir, the CPI(ML) Liberation has said.

The Left party has also alleged that the poor and Dalits are being targeted through the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said, "If the NRC is implemented across India, it will have lethal consequences and the atmosphere of the country will become like that of Kashmir."

Terming the BJP-led Centre "anti-public", he alleged that it was following the footsteps of German dictator Adolf Hitler and aiming to implement the NRC in the country to serve its political interest.

"This is a ploy to divide the country. Through the NRC, the poor and Dalits are being targeted," Bhattacharya said.

"The Modi government, which talks about nationalism, is conspiring to give the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, the defence sector, the railways, and coal in private hands," he alleged.