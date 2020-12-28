Odisha remains under grip of cold wave; Phulbani coldest at 5.3 degrees Celsius

Odisha remains under grip of cold wave

  Dec 28 2020
Odisha continued to remain under the grip of a cold wave with Phulbani in Kandhamal district recording the lowest temperature on Sunday at 5.3 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

A total of 11 stations in the state have recorded temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius, it said.

The mercury dropped to 7 degrees Celsius in Kandhamal's Daringbari. Jharsuguda recorded a temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded minimum temperatures at 12.2 and 11.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar forecast that the minimum temperature in the city will remain unchanged over the next 2-3 days.

Dry weather conditions prevailed with dense fog over Boudh district and shallow fog in one or two places in Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nayagarh districts.

