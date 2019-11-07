Odisha to supply onions through fair-price shops

With the price of onions skyrocketing due to low procurement from other states, the Odisha government on Wednesday said it will supply the vegetable through fair-price shops and 'maitree' outlets.

The price of onions is showing an upward trend and selling at Rs 4,800-6,200 per quintal and Rs 52-70 per kilogram in different markets of the state, an official said.

"It is requested to take necessary steps to make available onions at government fair-price shops and 'maitree' outlets procuring from local markets and sell to consumers on no-profit, no-loss basis till normal situation arises," the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department said in a letter to all the district collectors.

J K Lakra, additional secretary in the department, said heavy rainfall during the months of October and November resulted in widespread damage of kharif crop.

Odisha's Food Supplies and Civil Supplies Minister R P Swain had on Tuesday said the price of onions may further go up by Rs 6-10 per kilogram, due to rain in three supplier states.

The minister also said the state government has decided to open outlets to ensure that consumers get onions at "proper prices".