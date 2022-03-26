Ola S1 pro e-scooter catches fire in Pune

Ola S1 pro e-scooter catches fire; company says 'investigation on'

However, the reason for the fire is still unknown

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 26 2022, 19:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2022, 20:02 ist

The safety of electric vehicles has come under scrutiny as a video of an Ola S1 pro scooter on fire went viral on social media on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Lohegaon area of Pune.

The 31-second video clip shows the scooter parked on a roadside of a commercial area completely engulfed in fire. However, the reason for the fire is still unknown.

“Ola S1 Pro Caught Fire in Maharashtra. The vehicle already has temperature management issues as reported by many YouTubers and auto experts,” a Twitter user said as he shared the video of the incident.

The Bengaluru-based company took notice of the matter and said that they are investigating to understand the root cause. “We are aware of an incident in Pune that happened with one of our scooters and are investigating to understand the root cause and will share more updates in the next few days,” the company told ETAuto.

The company further added that they were in constant touch with the customer who is ‘absolutely safe’.

“Vehicle safety is of paramount importance at Ola and we are committed to the highest quality standards in our products. We take this incident seriously and will take appropriate action and share more in the coming days,” the company added.

DH could not independently verify the video. 

