Om Birla celebrates India's G20 presidency

Om Birla calls upon elected representatives to celebrate India's G20 presidency

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Dec 28 2022, 06:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2022, 06:03 ist

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday called upon elected representatives to celebrate India's G20 presidency which will be used to display the country's diverse culture to the world.

He said there would also be a conference of P20, along with the G20, during which chairmen and speakers of Parliaments in the 20 countries will participate.

Birla said it is a matter of pride that India is holding the G20 conference and more than 200 events would be organised displaying the diverse culture before the visiting dignitaries.

India has assumed the presidency of G20, which is a grouping of developed and developing nations, from December 1. 

