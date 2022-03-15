Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti 'disappointed' over Karnataka HC's hijab verdict

Omar, Mufti 'disappointed' over K'taka HC hijab verdict

IANS
IANS,
  • Mar 15 2022, 17:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2022, 17:01 ist
Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah. Credit: PTI Photos

Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday called the Karnataka high court's decision upholding ban on entry of girls into government schools wearing hijab, "disappointing".

Track hijab verdict-related updates here

"Very disappointed by the verdict of the Karnataka High Court. Regardless of what you may think about the hijab it's not about an item of clothing, it's about the right of a woman to choose how she wants to dress.

"That the court didn't uphold this basic right is a travesty", Omar Abdullah said on his twitter page.

Another former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said: "Karnataka HC's decision to uphold the Hijab ban is deeply disappointing.

"On one hand we talk about empowering women yet we are denying them the right to a simple choice. Its isn't just about religion but the freedom to choose".

Karnataka HC's decision to uphold the Hijab ban is deeply disappointing," Mehbooba Mufti, PDP president, said in a tweet. "On one hand we talk about empowering women yet we are denying them the right to a simple choice. Its isn't just about religion but the freedom to choose," she added

Hijab
Hijab row
Karnataka
Jammu and Kashmir
India News

