Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti 'disappointed' over Karnataka HC's hijab verdict

Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday called the Karnataka high court's decision upholding ban on entry of girls into government schools wearing hijab, "disappointing".
Track hijab verdict-related updates here
"Very disappointed by the verdict of the Karnataka High Court. Regardless of what you may think about the hijab it's not about an item of clothing, it's about the right of a woman to choose how she wants to dress.
"That the court didn't uphold this basic right is a travesty", Omar Abdullah said on his twitter page.
Very disappointed by the verdict of the Karnataka High Court. Regardless of what you may think about the hijab it’s not about an item of clothing, it’s about the right of a woman to choose how she wants to dress. That the court didn’t uphold this basic right is a travesty.
— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 15, 2022
Another former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said: "Karnataka HC's decision to uphold the Hijab ban is deeply disappointing.
"On one hand we talk about empowering women yet we are denying them the right to a simple choice. Its isn't just about religion but the freedom to choose".
Karnataka HC’s decision to uphold the Hijab ban is deeply disappointing. On one hand we talk about empowering women yet we are denying them the right to a simple choice. Its isn’t just about religion but the freedom to choose.
— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 15, 2022
Karnataka HC's decision to uphold the Hijab ban is deeply disappointing," Mehbooba Mufti, PDP president, said in a tweet. "On one hand we talk about empowering women yet we are denying them the right to a simple choice. Its isn't just about religion but the freedom to choose," she added
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Once-starving lions roar back to life in Sudan
Not cheesy enough: Pizza topping cheese to have 18% GST
10 unseen childhood pictures of Alia Bhatt
Why you should start 'journaling' every day
States where 'The Kashmir Files' has been made tax free
DH Toon | What more will the common man endure?
Julian Assange denied final US extradition appeal
Ukraine: Female war reporters build on pioneers' legacy
Musk challenges Putin to fight, with Ukraine as prize