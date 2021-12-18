Coronavirus News Live: Omicron cases in India cross 100; states on alert

With the number of Omicron cases crossing 100-mark in India, top health officials appealed to people not to undertake “non-essential travel” and follow “Covid-appropriate behaviour” even during the upcoming assembly elections in five states. The World Health Organisation on Friday issued emergency use listing for anti-COVID vaccine Covovax produced by Serum Institute of India under licence from Novavax. Stay tuned for updates.
India logged 7,145 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,47,26,049,
Active cases declined to 84,565, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 3,41,71,471 with 8,706 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
WHO issues emergency use listing for Serum Institute-Novavax's anti-COVID vaccine
The World Health Organisation on Friday issued emergency use listing for anti-COVID vaccine Covovax produced by Serum Institute of India under licence from Novavax, expanding the basket of jabs validated by the global health body against the viral disease.
Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII), hailed WHO's decision as "yet another milestone" in the fight against Covid-19.
Read more
The global coronavirus caseload has topped 273.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.34 million and vaccinations to over 8.63 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 273,668,314 and 5,344,177, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 8,635,127,558.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 50,706,733 and 805,823, according to the CSSE.
Bengaluru | No decision has been taken on compulsory institutional quarantine for foreign arrivals from 'at-risk' countries, even if they test negative for Covid-19: BBMP
Nepal governmnet issues guidelines on quarantine on arrivals
Omicron scare: 28 samples sent for genome sequencing in TN
Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Ma Subramanian, said on Friday that the state health department has sent the samples of 28 passengers, who arrived from at-risk and non-risk countries, for genome sequencing analysis.
The minister said that these samples have been sent for genome sequencing after the persons tested positive for Covid-19.
No scientific data to suggest Covid pills will be useful now: ICMR
The scientific data on anti-viral Covid pills still does not support that these medicines will be useful at the moment as it has been found that they need to be given earlier even before the diagnosis of the disease, Indian Council of Medical Research Director General Balram Bhargava said on Friday.
In a briefing on the present situation of Covid and new variant Omicron in the country, he said that it is very important to have low-intensity festivities and avoid non-essential travel and mass gatherings.
WHO issues emergency use listing for Serum Institute-Novavax's anti-COVID vaccine
The World Health Organisation on Friday issued emergency use listing for anti-COVID vaccine Covovax produced by Serum Institute of India under licence from Novavax, expanding the basket of jabs validated by the global health body against the viral disease.
Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII), hailed WHO's decision as "yet another milestone" in the fight against COVID-19.