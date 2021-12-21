Coronavirus News Live: 9 out of 10 patients of Omicron in ICU in South Africa are unvaccinated
updated: Dec 21 2021, 08:05 ist
The World Health Organization has warned that the Omicron variant is spreading rapidly and infecting the vaccinated, while the variant has become the dominant strain in the United States. Stay tuned for live updates.
07:17
Nine out of 10 patients of Omicron in ICU in South Africa are unvaccinated: Dr Angelique Coetzee, who first detected Omicron - ANI
07:16
Gear up for third Covid-19 wave, BBMP tells private hospitals in Bengaluru
The BBMP has asked private hospitals and nursing homes in the city to start preparations to handle a possible surge in Covid cases.
In his meeting with the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Special Commissioner (Health) Dr K V Thrilok Chandra asked them to ensure they are ready to reserve beds for Covid patients.
Omicron sweeps across US, accounting for 73% of Covid-19 cases
Omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the US, accounting for 73 per cent of new infections last week, federal health officials said Monday.
Omicron spreading faster than first Covid-19 strain in India
India has registered 172 cases of Omicron in less than three weeks, with a top virologist stating that it is not an “insignificant number” and that many infections could be going unreported.
