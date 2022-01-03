Coronavirus News Live: Lakhs of teens queue up to receive Covid-19 vaccine from today

The Co-WIN platform has till Sunday evening recorded over six lakh registrations in the age group of 15 to 18 years whose Covid vaccination is set to begin from January 3. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya advised states and Union Territories to provide separate vaccination centres, session sites, queue and different vaccination teams for the 15-18 year age group to avoid the mixing-up of vaccines.
Mizoram clocks 152 new cases
The active caseload in Mizoram went up to 1,732 after 152 new cases were registered.
Hospitalisation rates to be true test of Omicron: Fauci
The nation should focus less on the skyrocketing number of coronavirus infections and more on the number of hospitalisations and deaths, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos.”
Covid cases jump 130% in Karnataka over one week
Two weeks ago, the state had recorded 2,160 cases. However, between December 27 and 2 January, the state recorded 4,970 cases, out of which 76 per cent originated from Bengaluru Urban.
Uptick in hospitalisations, but most have mild symptoms in Bengaluru
With just two government hospitals in Bengaluru currently accepting Covid-19 patients, most of the infected people are going to private hospitals, which have started to register increased numbers in the past one week. Most of the admitted, however, have mild symptoms.
Over 6.35 lakh teenagers register on Co-WIN app to get Covid vaccines from today
