Coronavirus News Live: Europe could be headed for pandemic 'endgame', says WHO

50% of Covid infected may have lasting loss of smell: Study
About 50 per cent of people infected with Covid-19 during the first wave of infections in 2020 may have long-term and even permanent changes to their sense of smell, according to preliminary research from Sweden.
From the early pandemic days, sudden loss of smell, or an impaired or distorted perception of odours, emerged as an unusual symptom of Covid.
While some people recovered, for some the sense of smell never quite returned to normal.
To explore, scientists at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm ran comprehensive tests on 100 individuals who caught Covid in the first wave of infections in 2020, the Guardian reported.
Olympics-Beijing 2022 says 6 new positive cases detected among Games-related personnel on Jan. 23
The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organising Committee on Monday said it confirmed six new positive cases of Covid-19 during testing the previous day.
Of the new cases, four were among new arrivals and the other two were stakeholders already in the closed loop who had taken confirmatory tests.
Of the four positive cases found among 529 Olympic-related arrivals at the airport on Sunday Jan. 23, one was an athlete or team official, showed a statement on the official Beijing 2022 website.
US firms cite Covid-19, worker shortages as main risks: survey
American companies ended the year on a strong note but are worried about resurging Covid-19 infections, although supply issues are expected to ease, according to a survey released Monday.
Just over one third of company economists cited spiking Covid-19 cases as the biggest downside risk to the outlook, ahead of rising prices, the National Association for Business Economics (NABE) said in its quarterly Business Conditions Survey.
Inflation has become a growing concern for US consumers and businesses throughout 2021, fueled in part by global shortages and transportation snags.
India logged 3,06,064 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,95,43,328, while the active cases climbed to 22,49,335, the highest in 241 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
The death toll has climbed to 4,89,848 with 439 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 5.69 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate decreased to 93.07 per cent, the ministry said.
Hong Kong says civil servants to work from home as much as possible as COVID spreads
Hong Kong's government said that special work arrangements would be put in place from Tuesday to reduce the number of civil servants working in the office amid a growing spate of local COVID-19 cases.
The government said some employees would take turns not to return to the office and "work from home as much as possible". As a result individual departments may temporarily reduce some public services, it said in a statement on Monday.
Over 21,900 families who lost member to Covid given Rs 50,000 ex-gratia: Delhi govt
A total of 21,914 families who have lost their loved ones to Covid-19 in Delhi have received a one-time ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 from the Delhi Disaster Response Fund (DDRF), officials said on Sunday. (PTI)
New Zealand reports 24 new community cases amid Omicron alerts
New Zealand recorded 24 new community cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.
Among the 24 new community infections on Sunday, 16 are in the largest city Auckland, five in the Lakes region, two in Northland and one in Waikato. (IANS)
Europe could be headed for pandemic 'endgame': WHO
The Omicron variant has moved the Covid-19 pandemic into a new phase and could bring it to an end in Europe, the WHO Europe director said Sunday.
"It's plausible that the region is moving towards a kind of pandemic endgame," Hans Kluge told AFP in an interview, adding that Omicron could infect 60 percent of Europeans by March. (AFP)