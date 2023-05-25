Opposition's boycott of Parliament building unfair: Mayawati

After YSR Congress and BJD among others, BSP on Thursday accepted the invitation for the inauguration of new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with its chief saying that the boycott call by the Opposition is "improper".

Mayawati will not be able to attend the function due to pre-scheduled "review meetings" of her party though she extended her "best wishes" for the event. TDP too announced that it would attend the event.

In a series of tweets, she said the BSP has always supported the government, whether it was Congress or the BJP, on issues by rising above partisan politics and the party views the May 28 event in that context and welcomes it.

"The boycott (by the Opposition) of the event citing that President Droupadi Murmu is not inaugurating the building is improper. The government has built it, so it has the right to (choose who to) inaugurate it. It is unfair to link this to tribal women's respect. They should have thought about it while fielding a candidate against her instead of electing her unopposed," she said.

BSP's stand comes as a shot in the arm for the ruling BJP after YSR Congress, BJD, Akali Dal and TDP announced that it would attend the May 28 event, which has been boycotted by at least 21 Opposition parties.

On Wednesday, the BJD had announced its intention to be part of the "momentous occasion" and differed with the Opposition on it, making an issue of the President not inaugurating the new building.

"The President of India is the Head of the Indian State. The Parliament represents the 1.4 billion people of India. Both the institutions are symbols of Indian democracy and draw their authority from the Constitution of India. Their authority and stature should always be safeguarded. BJD believes that these Constitutional institutions should be above any issue which may affect their sanctity and honour. Such issues can always be debated later in the august house," BJD national spokesperson Sasmit Patra said.

2.राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी द्वारा नए संसद का उद्घाटन नहीं कराए जाने को लेकर बहिष्कार अनुचित। सरकार ने इसको बनाया है इसलिए उसके उद्घाटन का उसे हक है। इसको आदिवासी महिला सम्मान से जोड़ना भी अनुचित। यह उन्हें निर्विरोध न चुनकर उनके विरुद्ध उम्मीदवार खड़ा करते वक्त सोचना चाहिए था

— Mayawati (@Mayawati) May 25, 2023

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress head YS Jaganmohan Reddy tweeted, "boycotting such an auspicious event is not in the true spirit of democracy. Setting aside all political differences, I request that all political parties attend this glorious event. In the true spirit of democracy, my party will attend this historic event."

Akali Dal's Daljit Singh Cheema said party chief Sukhbir Badal would attend the event even as he criticised the Opposition for boycotting the event saying the government of the day would decide who will inaugurate the building. "We do not agree with the issues raised by opposition parties...One should also recall what they did during the Emergency. Were they honouring the Constitution?" he asked.

Leaders of 14 NDA parties, including the BJP, also criticised the Opposition on Wednesday for its boycott call, claiming that it was a "blatant affront to democratic ethos and constitutional values of our great nation".

The statement was signed included BJP president J P Nadda, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, NPP leader and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Nagaland Chief Minister Nefu Rio (NDPP), Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (SKM), Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga (Mizo National Front) and Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala (Jananayak Janata Party).

RLJP leader and Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras, Republican Party leader and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Apna Dal (S) leader, Union Minister Anupriya Patel, Tamil Maanila Congress' GK Vasan, AIADMK's E Palaniswami IMKMK's Devanathan and AJSU's Sudesh Mahto.