Over 102 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India

Over 102 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country, including more than 70 lakh doses administered on Saturday, the Union health ministry said.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports by late night, it added.

Cumulatively, 40,64,55,324 first doses and 12,54,89,338 second doses of the vaccine have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group since the start of the third phase of the nationwide vaccination drive, according to the ministry's data.

The ministry further said a total of 71,53,88,049 first doses and 30,49,46,360 second doses of the vaccine have been administered to the beneficiaries across all the states and Union territories.

India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed 102 crore (1,02,03,34,409) doses on Saturday, the ministry said, adding that 70,71,127 vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Saturday.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it underlined.

