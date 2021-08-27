Over 4.05 crore Covid vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Health Ministry

'Over 4.05 cr doses still available with states, UTs'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 27 2021, 18:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2021, 18:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

More than 4.05 crore Covid vaccine doses are still available with states and Union Territories for inoculation, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

Over 58.86 crore vaccine doses have been provided to the states and Union Territories so far and more than 17.64 lakh doses are in the pipeline, the ministry said in a statement.

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid vaccination throughout the country.

The new phase of universalisation of the Covid-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to the states and Union Territories for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the statement said.

