Over 50 cr provided free treatment, prevented from spending Rs 80,000 cr under Ayushman Bharat: Prez Murmu

Medicines are being made available at low cost in about 9,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras spread across the country, she said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 31 2023, 17:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2023, 17:00 ist
Droupadi Murmu. Credit: YouTube/ @Sansad TV

More than 50 crore Indians have been provided free treatment facility under the 'Ayushman Bharat Yojana', President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday.

In her first address to the joint sitting of Parliament on the first day of the Budget session, Murmu said the health scheme has saved crores of poor from becoming poorer and preventing them from spending Rs 80,000 crore.

"A major cause of poverty is illness. A serious ailment completely shatters the morale of a poor family, leaving generations in debt. To free the poor from this worry, a nationwide Ayushman Bharat Yojana was launched. Under this scheme, more than 50 crore countrymen have been provided the facility of free treatment," she said.

Medicines are being made available at low cost in about 9,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras spread across the country. As a result, money worth Rs 20,000 crore of the poor have been saved in the past few years, she said.

"That means, from Ayushman Bharat and Jan Aushadhi schemes alone, the countrymen have got assistance worth Rs 1 lakh crore," the president stated.

