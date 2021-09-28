Over 87.6 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far: Government

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 87.6 crore on Tuesday, the health ministry said.
It said over 49 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm and the tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports by late in the night.
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.
Also Read | Covaxin's WHO emergency use listing to be delayed? Bharat Biotech refuses to comment
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started on February 2.
The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Inoculation of all people aged over 45 years began on April 1.
The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.
Check out latest DH videos here
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Can smoking increase risk of Covid severity, death?
50 yrs ago, Dimapur gave wings to Bangladesh Air Force
IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years
When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease
This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades
Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world
DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?
Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth
Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?
Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds