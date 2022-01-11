Over 9 lakhs 'precaution' doses of Covid vaccine administered on first day

Over nine lakh beneficiaries received their third dose of the Covid vaccine on the first day of the drive to administer the 'Precaution Dose' to the healthcare workers, frontline workers and sixty plus individuals commenced on Monday across the country.

"On the first day of 'Precaution Dose' for the identified categories of beneficiaries for Covid vaccination today, more than 9 lakh doses were administered to the eligible age group," the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet, "The programme for administering the 'Precaution Dose' on the advice of doctors to healthcare and frontline workers and people of 60+ age is starting from today across the country".

Read more: Don't get tested for Covid if no symptoms: ICMR

"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, the government is committed to provide additional security cover to healthcare and frontline workers on priority," he added in the same tweet.

हेल्थकेयर व फ़्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स तथा 60+ आयु के लोगों को डॉक्टर की सलाह पर #PrecautionDose देने का कार्यक्रम आज से देशभर में शुरू हो रहा है। PM @NarendraModi जी के नेतृत्व में सरकार प्राथमिकता के साथ हेल्थकेयर व फ़्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को अतिरिक्त सुरक्षा कवच देने हेतु प्रतिबद्ध है। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 10, 2022

The Co-WIN portal on the first day sent over one crore reminders messages to the beneficiaries to get the 'Precaution Dose'. The online booking of appointments for dose through CoWIN portal was started from Saturday. The ministry had clarified that there would be no need for new registration for the 'Precaution Dose'.

Overall, with the administration of over 82 lakhs vaccine doses on Monday, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 152.78 crores.