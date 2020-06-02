Pakistan violates ceasefire along IB in J&K's Kathua

Pakistan violates ceasefire along International Border in J&K's Kathua

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jun 02 2020, 17:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2020, 17:08 ist
Representative image/Reuters Photo

Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire by resorting to firing on forward posts and villages along the International Border (IB) in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district, police said on Tuesday.

The firing from across the border started in Karol border outpost area around 10.50 am, drawing a strong retaliation by the Border Security Force (BSF), a police officer said.

He said the cross-border firing between the two sides continued throughout the night and ended at around 4.30 am.

There was no report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing, the official said.

Meanwhile, the official said Indian army defused an unexploded mortar shell fired by Pakistan during ceasefire violations near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kalal area of Rajouri district.

The shell was noticed lying in an open area and was subsequently defused by the experts of the army's bomb disposal squad, they said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Pakistan
India
Border security force
BSF
Line of Control
LoC
Jammu and Kashmir
Kathua

What's Brewing

SRK's foundation comes to rescue of toddler in Bihar

SRK's foundation comes to rescue of toddler in Bihar

No evidence of COVID-19 losing potency: WHO, experts

No evidence of COVID-19 losing potency: WHO, experts

Can coronavirus outbreaks be seasonal?

Can coronavirus outbreaks be seasonal?

Gilead authorised to market remdesivir in India

Gilead authorised to market remdesivir in India

Curfew imposed in NYC as protesters loot stores

Curfew imposed in NYC as protesters loot stores

China delayed releasing COVID-19 info, frustrating WHO

China delayed releasing COVID-19 info, frustrating WHO

Can Trump send the military to quell protest violence?

Can Trump send the military to quell protest violence?

 