PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended to March 2020

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 30 2019, 20:39pm ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2019, 20:41pm ist
Representative image

The last date for linking the Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar has been extended till March next year, the CBDT said on Monday.

The earlier deadline was Tuesday, December 31.

"The due date for linking of PAN with Aadhaar as specified under sub-section 2 of section 139AA of the Income-tax Act, 1961 has been extended from December 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020," it said.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), that frames policy for the I-T department, said a notification has been issued in this context.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
PAN Card
Aadhaar
CBDT
Comments (+)
 