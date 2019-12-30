PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended to March 2020

The last date for linking the Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar has been extended till March next year, the CBDT said on Monday.

The earlier deadline was Tuesday, December 31.

"The due date for linking of PAN with Aadhaar as specified under sub-section 2 of section 139AA of the Income-tax Act, 1961 has been extended from December 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020," it said.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), that frames policy for the I-T department, said a notification has been issued in this context.