Can transport be sustainable post COVID-19 lockdown?

Pandemic Podcast | Can transport be sustainable post COVID-19 lockdown?

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 07 2020, 13:44 ist
  • updated: May 07 2020, 13:45 ist
Representative image. (Credit: AFP Photo)

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation. This episode focuses on COVID-19 situation in India and Karnataka. DH journalist L Subramani talks to Sathya Sankaran, a sustainable transport activist in Bengaluru, about healthy sustainable modes of transport in the post-COVID-19 era. DH Journalist Akash Sriram dives into the world of misinformation with DH Factcheck.

