Pandemic Podcast | Can transport be sustainable post COVID-19 lockdown?

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation. This episode focuses on COVID-19 situation in India and Karnataka. DH journalist L Subramani talks to Sathya Sankaran, a sustainable transport activist in Bengaluru, about healthy sustainable modes of transport in the post-COVID-19 era. DH Journalist Akash Sriram dives into the world of misinformation with DH Factcheck.

