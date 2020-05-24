Pandemic Podcast: Digital education amid COVID-19

Pandemic Podcast: Digital education in times of COVID-19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 24 2020, 12:45 ist
  • updated: May 24 2020, 13:18 ist
Representative image. (iStock photo)

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation. In this episode, DH journalist Shemin Joy speaks to the Director of Centre of Cultural Studies at the University of Kerala Meena T Pillai on offline and online education.

Read: Push for e-learning raises questions about accessibility

