Pandemic Podcast: How has COVID-19 impacted the fertility industry?

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation. In this episode, DH journalist Dhanyata M Poovaiah talks to Aryaman Khosla, a Class 12 student who raised over Rs 8.3 lakh to provide ration to the slum dwellers in Bengaluru. DH Business Journalist Samiksha Goel gives an update about how the IVF industry has been affected because of COVID-19. DH journalist Akash Sriram brings you DH Factcheck.

