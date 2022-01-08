Covid worrying, but elections must be held: Chidambaram

Pandemic worrying, but elections must be held, says P Chidambaram

'We will observe the rules and conduct our election campaign in accordance with the rules', Chidambaram said

IANS
IANS, Panaji,
  • Jan 08 2022, 18:14 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2022, 18:21 ist
P Chidambaram. Credit: PTI file photo

All India Congress Committee senior observer in-charge of Goa Assembly polls P Chidambaram on Saturday said that while the pandemic situation was "worrying", elections are equally important and must be held.

"We will abide by the law. The pandemic situation is a worrying situation. But we will observe the rules and conduct our election campaign in accordance with the rules. We appeal to the people to follow Covid restrictions," Chidambaram said, while "accepting" the poll schedule.

"But elections are equally important. Elections must be held," he also said.

