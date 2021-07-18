Panun Kashmir objects to J&K delimitation exercise based on 2011 Census

Panun Kashmir objects to 2011 Census-based delimitation

  • Jul 18 2021, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2021, 17:41 ist
A picture of leaders of different political parties arriving to meet with members of Delimitation Commission, in Srinagar. Credit: PTI Photo

The Panun Kashmir, an organisation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, on Sunday objected to the conduct of the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir on the basis of 2011 Census.

Its chairman Ajay Chrungoo claimed that the exercise based on the 2011 data will negate the social and political gains made since the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 and its bifurcation into union territories in August 2019.

Also Read | J&K delimitation to be based on 2011 Census: Delimitation Commission

The Delimitation Commission, tasked with redrawing assembly constituencies and carving out new ones in the Union Territory, had earlier said that the exercise would be done according to the Census of 2011.

On the Foundation Day of Panun Kashmir, Chrungoo reiterated its demand for a separate Union Territory for the community. 

