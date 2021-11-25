Param Bir Singh reaches Mumbai, to join investigation

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who has been declared a proclaimed offender by a Mumbai court, reached the city on Thursday. “I will join the investigation as directed by the court,” Singh told the media on arrival.

The IPS officer, who is facing several extortion cases in Maharashtra, had said on Wednesday that he was in Chandigarh. Singh has not reported to work since May, after his transfer from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner and his subsequent allegations of corruption against the then Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The Supreme Court has now granted Singh protection from arrest. He was transferred after Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze was arrested in connection with a case in which an SUV with explosives was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia and the subsequent suspicious death of businessman Mansukh Hiren.

