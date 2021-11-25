Param Bir Singh reaches Mumbai, to join investigation

Param Bir Singh reaches Mumbai, to join investigation

Param Bir has not reported to work since May, after his transfer from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 25 2021, 12:01 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2021, 12:06 ist
Param Bir Singh in October 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who has been declared a proclaimed offender by a Mumbai court, reached the city on Thursday. “I will join the investigation as directed by the court,” Singh told the media on arrival.

The IPS officer, who is facing several extortion cases in Maharashtra, had said on Wednesday that he was in Chandigarh. Singh has not reported to work since May, after his transfer from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner and his subsequent allegations of corruption against the then Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Also Read — Param Bir Singh says he is in Chandigarh

The Supreme Court has now granted Singh protection from arrest. He was transferred after Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze was arrested in connection with a case in which an SUV with explosives was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia and the subsequent suspicious death of businessman Mansukh Hiren.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mumbai
Maharashtra
Param Bir Singh
Anil Deshmukh
Mukesh Ambani
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Shreyas Iyer kisses maiden Test cap handed by Gavaskar

Shreyas Iyer kisses maiden Test cap handed by Gavaskar

How Miss World 1996 polarised Bengaluru

How Miss World 1996 polarised Bengaluru

Being frank about India’s energy dilemma

Being frank about India’s energy dilemma

Explained: What is a cryptocurrency?

Explained: What is a cryptocurrency?

DH Toon | Cryptocurrency ban a joke for Centre?

DH Toon | Cryptocurrency ban a joke for Centre?

Stars can't show off wealth on social media in China

Stars can't show off wealth on social media in China

 