Parliament Live: Two bills for consideration, one for passing on Rajya Sabha's to-do list for the day
updated: Mar 29 2022, 07:26 ist
Stay tuned to DH for live updates from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha proceedings of the Budget Session.
07:24
Bill for consideration and passing in Rajya Sabha
** The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022 — Arjun Munda to move that the Bill further to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 to omit the Bhogta community from the list of Scheduled Castes in relation to the State of Jharkhand and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain communities in the lists of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Jharkhand, be taken into consideration.
07:21
Bills for consideration and return in Rajya Sabha
**Further consideration of the following motion moved by Nirmala Sitharaman on March 28, 2022: "That the Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2022-23, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration". (The Appropriation Bill, 2022)
** Further consideration of the following motion moved by Nirmala Sitharaman on March 28, 2022:"That the Bill to give effect to the financial proposals of the Central Government for the financial year 2022-23, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration". (The Finance Bill, 2022)
07:19
What's on the Lok Sabha agenda for the day
**Questionsentered in a separate list to be asked and answers given.
**Consideration of any item of government business entered in the List of Business for Monday, March 28, 2022 and not concluded on that day.
