Parliament Live: Yesterday, the Lok Sabha passed 3 Bills
updated: Mar 31 2022, 08:02 ist
Yesterday, the Lok Sabha passed The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill. Stay tuned for more updates.
07:47
Lok Sabha nod to bill to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi
Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi into a single entity.
"The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill seeks to unify the three municipal corporations into a single, integrated and well-equipped entity to ensure a robust mechanism for synergised and strategic planning and optimal utilisation of resources," Home Minister Amit Shah said.
07:47
It's not West Bengal, 2,473 people arrested in Delhi riots cases: Amit Shah to TMC
Over 2,000 people have been arrested in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots and just 83 of them could get bail from court so far, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday, hitting out at the TMC after its member demanded an update from him in the matter.
07:46
Railways provides kiosks at stations for sale of local products: Vaishnaw
Indian Railways intends to provide stalls/kiosks at identified stations for the sale and promotion of items sourced from local manufacturers to improve their skills and livelihood, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw toldParliamenton Wednesday.
