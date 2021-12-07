Parliament Live: Kerala MPs to raise Mullaperiyar issue; adjournment notice in LS to discuss AFSPA, UAPA repeal

Rajya Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments of proceedings on Monday as the Opposition, including the Congress, Left parties and the TMC, persistently protested demanding revocation of the suspension of 12 members. Leaders of several opposition parties continued to staged a protest in Parliament complex in support of the suspended MPs of the Rajya Sabha. Stay tuned for live updates.
PM Modi arrives for the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting
Congress MP Manish Tewari has givenadjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over reports of China setting up villages near Arunachal Pradesh and Doklam.
MPs submit adjournment notice in Lok Sabha to discuss repealing AFSPA, UAPA
Meanwhile, Muslim League MPs from Kerala and Tamil Nadu -- ET Mohd Basheer, Abdul Sanad Samadani and Nawas Kani -- have submitted an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha to discuss repealing AFSPA, UAPA.
Kerala MPs to raise Mullaperiyar issue in Parliament today
The Rajya Sabha lost 52.30 per cent of the scheduled sitting time during the first week of the ongoing winter session on account of disruptions and forced adjournments, the RS secretariat said.
The productivity of the House during the last week has been 47.70 per cent of the scheduled time, officials said, adding that with the House sitting for 33 minutes beyond the scheduled time last Thursday, the overall productivity for the first week against the scheduled time improved to 49.70 per cent. (PTI)
The winter (session) of press freedom?
The restrictions recently imposed on the coverage of Parliament proceedings by journalists amount to a violation of media freedom and the citizens’ right to know. The restrictions prevent journalists from accessing the Press Gallery, the Central Hall of Parliament and the executive wing in the Parliament building, and from interacting freely with MPs. Read more
Rajya Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments of proceedings on Monday as the Opposition, including the Congress, Left parties and the TMC, persistently protested demanding revocation of the suspension of 12 members.
Tharoor not to host Sansad TV show until suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs revoked
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said he is withdrawing himself from hosting of a talk show on Sansad TV in solidarity with the 12 Rajya Sabha members suspended from the House and would not resume his anchoring until their suspension is revoked and a "semblance of bipartisanship restored to the conduct of Parliament". (PTI)
