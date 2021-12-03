Parliament Live: Suspension of RS members autocratic move by govt, says AAP MP
updated: Dec 03 2021, 07:46 ist
AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday lashed out at the government over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha members from the House, saying it was an "autocratic" move by the Narendra Modi dispensation. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
07:21
Centre must fulfil pending demands of farmers: SKM
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Thursday said that the “stand-off” between farmers and the government continues as the Centre is forcing them to stay put at protest sites by not giving any formal communication with regard to their pending demands, an official statement said.
SKM, an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, said that farmers continue to wait patiently for positive developments and for the government to fulfil their legitimate demands such as legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for crops and compensation to families of farmers who died during the movement.
(PTI)
07:20
Suspension of Rajya Sabha members autocratic move by govt: AAP MP
(PTI)
07:20
Oppn seeks clarity on booster dose as Lok Sabha debates Covid pandemic
The Opposition on Thursday hit out at the government over Covid-19 management, accusing it of mishandling the second wave and struck a word of caution on the spread of Omicron strain of the virus besides seeking clarity on booster doses of vaccines.
Good morning, readers. Welcome to your live coverage of the Winter Session of the Parliament.