Parliament Live: Centre notifies Farm Laws Repeal Act

Govt notifies Farm Laws Repeal Act
The Centre on Wednesday notified a legislation to repeal the three agriculture laws against which thousands of farmers have been protesting for over a year now.
The Farm Laws Repeal Act, 2021 received the assent of the President of India on November 30, said a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice.
This law was passed by Parliament on November 29 without debate amid protests by Opposition MPs.
Wary of isolation, TMC changes tack, joins protest against suspension of MPs
After the policy of distancing itself from the Congress isolated the Trinamool Congress (TMC) from the rest of the Opposition, Mamata Banerjee’s party on Wednesday changed its tack a bit and joined the demonstration in the Parliament House complex to protest the suspension of the 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.
Come out of 'hangover of feudal arrogance': Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to Opposition
Amid uproar over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, Deputy Leader of the Upper House Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday hit out at the Opposition, saying they should come out of their "hangover of feudal arrogance" and accept their "mistake" instead of justifying their actions.
Cong questions govt over restrictions on media access to Parliament proceedings
The Congress on Wednesday questioned the government over restrictions imposed on the media on coverage of the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and demanded that the matter be resolved as a number of senior journalists were not allowed entry inside Parliament due to Covid restrictions.
He also highlighted the importance of free access of media into the domains of Legislative and Executive premises of the Parliament.
