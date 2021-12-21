Parliament Live: Opposition set to fight electoral reforms bill in Rajya Sabha
Parliament Live: Opposition set to fight electoral reforms bill in Rajya Sabha
updated: Dec 21 2021, 07:42 ist
As the Winter Session enters its final days, the Opposition is gearing up to fight the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Rajya Sabha in an attempt to force the government to send it to a Parliamentary Panel. Stay tuned for live updates.
07:27
Congress issues three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House to support the party's stand on "very important issues" to be taken up for discussion
Congress issues a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House to support the party's stand on "very important issues" to be taken up for discussion on December 21 pic.twitter.com/ywFLQc0ESi
Government monitoring Omicron situation daily with experts: Mandaviya
The government is monitoring the Omicron situation everyday and constantly assessing this new Covid variant with experts, the Parliament was told on Monday.
"I have spoken with the states on this Covid variant and also an SOP has been issued for travellers landing from abroad for preventing the infection," Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya told the Rajya Sabha. - IANS.
07:24
Opposition gears up for fight on electoral reforms bill in Rajya Sabha
The Opposition is gearing up for a fight on the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday and force the government to send it to a Parliamentary panel, even as the ruling side decided to rush through the proposed law in Lok Sabha by ignoring an earlier agreement to send it to the Standing Committee for further scrutiny.
Congress issues three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House to support the party's stand on "very important issues" to be taken up for discussion
Government monitoring Omicron situation daily with experts: Mandaviya
The government is monitoring the Omicron situation everyday and constantly assessing this new Covid variant with experts, the Parliament was told on Monday.
"I have spoken with the states on this Covid variant and also an SOP has been issued for travellers landing from abroad for preventing the infection," Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya told the Rajya Sabha. - IANS.
Opposition gears up for fight on electoral reforms bill in Rajya Sabha
The Opposition is gearing up for a fight on the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday and force the government to send it to a Parliamentary panel, even as the ruling side decided to rush through the proposed law in Lok Sabha by ignoring an earlier agreement to send it to the Standing Committee for further scrutiny.
Read more