Parliament Live: More Oppn MPs submit privilege notices against ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi over his remarks

Leaders of over a dozen opposition parties took out a protest march on Tuesday in support of their demand for revoking the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs and pledged to carry on their fight unitedly. Parliament has passed a bill to extend the tenure of the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to a maximum of five years from the present two years.
List of Business in the Lower House
** Secretary General to report a message from Rajya Sabha regarding the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019.
** Discussion and voting on the Supplementary Demands for Grants - Second Batch for 2021-22
** 9 ministers to lay papers on the table
More Opposition MPs submit privilege notices against Rajya Sabha nominated MP and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi
More Opposition MPs submit privilege notices against Rajya Sabha nominated MP and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi for his comments that he would attend RS whenever he feels like it. After Trinamool and Congress, SP, Shiv Sena, CPI(M) and Muslim League submit notices
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the "killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri
What happened on Tuesday:
** Accusing the government of suppressing the voice of the Opposition, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, DMK's Tiruchi Siva and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut along with other members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha walked from the Mahatama Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex to Vijay Chowk while holding banners and placards.
** The opposition members, including from the TMC, Samajwadi Party, CPI, CPI-M, IUML, TRS, RJD and the NCP as well as some smaller parties, pledged that they will not relent and will continue their fight unitedly till the suspensions are revoked.
** Asserting that the suspended MPs did no wrong, the leaders said they will not apologise or bow before the government and will continue to raise the issues of the people to save democracy and the Constitution.
** Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Opposition is not being allowed to raise issues in Parliament which, he said, is now "merely a building and a museum".
"Wherever the Opposition is trying to raise issues, they are suppressed. The government does not allow us to raise issues. This is a murder of democracy," he told reporters.
** Gandhi also said the prime minister does not come to Parliament and "this is not the way to run a democracy".
"We have here our suspended members. This is a symbol of the crushing of the voice of the people of India. They have been suspended now for two weeks. They are sitting outside. Their voice has been crushed. They have done nothing wrong.
"We are not allowed to debate things in Parliament. Bill after bill, bill after bill is just passed in the din. This is not the way to run Parliament," he said.
Govt lists The Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021 for passage in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday
Short duration discussion on 'Situation Arising Out of Cases of Omicron Variant of Covid-19 in the Country' listed in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
Notices by SushmitaDev, Nadimul Haque, Abir Biswas (Trinamool), A Navaneethakrishnan (AIADMK) among others admitted
Discussion on price rise listed in LokSabha on Wednesday. Notices by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Saugata Roy admitted
As the sit-in protest entered 14th day, the Opposition on Tuesday took their protest on suspension of 12 MPs outside Parliament
Congress issues whip to its Rajya Sabha members to be present in the House
With a majority of its MPs giving Parliament a slip, the Congress has issued a three-line whip to its lawmakers in the Rajya Sabha asking them to be present in the House during the day on Wednesday.
The whip issued by party's Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh comes as several MPs did not attend the joint march organised in solidarity with the suspended MPs and their absence in the House impacting the protest.
