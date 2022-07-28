Parliament Live: 'Won't apologise', suspended Opposition MPs continue 50-hour relay protests

The 50-hour long day-night protest by Opposition parties continued on Thursday at the Gandhi statue on Parliament premises against the suspension of MPs. The Centre on Wednesday said the suspension of Opposition MPs can be revoked by the Chair if they apologise and assure they would not show placards in the House. Stay tuned for more updates.
I want the Modi govt & the Parliamentary Affairs Minister to apologise to the people of Gujarat. BJP has been ruling there for 27 years, several people died in the state after drinking spurious liquor. I wanted to have discussions on this issue in Parliament: AAP MP Sanjay Singh
Won't apologise to Centre: TMC MP Shanta Chhetri
Well not apologise as we haven't done anything wrong. We've raised the issue of common people. The country is suffering from price rise & raising that issue is not wrong: TMC MP Shanta Chhetri on Pralhad Joshi's statement that suspension can be revoked if Opposition MPs apologise
Opinion | MPs' suspension: Disproportionate punishment
The strong action taken by the presiding officers of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha against a number of Opposition MPs sends out a message of political confrontation, not of parliamentary accommodation. In the first week of the monsoon session four MPs of the Lok Sabha were suspended for the entire session, and the very next day, 19 members of the Rajya Sabha were suspended for a week.
Read More
DH Toon | Who needs bulldozers when you have majority?
TMC MPs Shanta Chhetri, Mausam Noor and AAP MP Sanjay Singh protest at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises The 50-hour long day-night protest of suspended MPs continues at the Gandhi statue at Parliament
50-hour long day and night protest continues at Gandhi statue
Oppn to hold joint protest against GST, price rise at 10:30 am
Fractures in Opposition unity as Parliament sees separate protests on MPs’ suspension
On the last two occasions, suspension of MPs from Parliament brought the Opposition together. This time, however, when more than 20 members of Parliament from both Houses were suspended, chasm of differences within the anti-National Democratic Alliance group became apparent with separate protestson Wednesday.
Read more
Bhupender Yadav to move The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha today