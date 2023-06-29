Parliament standing committee to discuss UCC issue on July 3

At a time when debate on the Uniform Civil Code is getting louder, a Parliamentary Standing Committee has decided to discuss the issue next Monday (July 3) even as more parties joined the chorus against the move, accusing the BJP government of attempting to escalate religious conflicts to win 2024 elections.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice headed by senior BJP MP Sushil Modi would hear views of officials from the Department of Legal Affairs, Legislative Department, and Law Commission on the UCC, as it discusses 'Review of Personal Laws'.

The panel’s action comes against the backdrop of the Law Commission seeking views from various stakeholders earlier this month.

Read | More Opposition parties join the anti-UCC chorus

All 30 MPs who are members of the panel, have been provided with a copy of the Law Commission’s consultation paper of August 2018. The Law Commission's latest attempt came around five years after the previous panel issued the consultation paper, saying the UCC is "neither necessary nor desirable" at this stage.

Days after the Law Commission sought views from stakeholders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi upped the ante on UCC, asking how the country can function with dual laws that govern personal matters. It also comes close on the heels of BJP-ruled Uttarakhand government-appointed panel finalising its report on the UCC along with the draft bill.

Modi's strong push for a Uniform Civil Code, asking how the country can function with dual laws that govern personal matters, has triggered a war of words between the BJP and the Opposition, with the latter accusing the government of pushing for the UCC keeping in mind Lok Sabha polls. They have also labelled this as an attempt by the Centre to divert attention from issues like price rise and unemployment.

After parties like Congress, Trinamool Congress, JD(U), RJD, SP, CPI(M) and CPI, among others, accused Modi of using UCC as a political ploy ahead of Lok Sabha elections next year, more parties and leaders like Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and National Conference head Farooq Abdullah joined the protest. Former NDA ally Akali Dal has also opposed the UCC.

Stalin, who is also the DMK supremo, claimed in Chennai that people would teach the BJP a lesson in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for attempting to "escalate religious conflicts and confuse people to win" polls.

He said the attempt is to disrupt the law and order situation and cause religious violence. Stalin said the Prime Minister is saying that there should not be two types of laws and "he is thinking of winning elections by fanning communal sentiments and creating confusion among people". "I am telling you categorically, people are ready to teach a fitting lesson to the BJP in the upcoming LS polls," he said.

However, his Bihar counterpart and top JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar evaded questions on UCC in Patna. His party has said that there should be proper consultation before any forward movement on UCC.

Abdullah said the union government should not rush the move and rethink the consequences of implementing it. "This is a diverse country. There are people of different races and religions. Muslims have their own Sharia law. The government should think about the possible storm the implementation of the UCC could cause," he said.

Read | Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin slams PM Modi for pushing Uniform Civil Code

Akali Dal spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema warned that the implementation of the UCC would have an impact on minority and tribal communities.

He said the Akali Dal believes that civil laws were influenced by faith, belief, caste and customs, and were different for different religions and should be "retained in the interest of safeguarding the social fabric as well as the concept of unity in diversity".

Congress ally UPA Muslim League also found fault with Modi's remarks and announced its opposition to the UCC. It said the Modi government was using the UCC as an election agenda ahead of the 2024 polls because it does not have anything to show for itself over nine years of rule.

While it is in support of the UCC, Shiv Sena (UBT) said mere opposition to ‘Sharia’ cannot be the basis for the Uniform Civil Code, as it also means having equality in law and justice for all.

In its editorial in its mouthpiece, Saamna, the party said, "only opposing the Sharia law of Muslims is not the basis for Uniform Civil Code. Having equality in law and justice is also Uniform Civil Code".