Law ministry official tests COVID-19 positive

Part of Shastri Bhavan floor sealed after law ministry official tests COVID-19 positive

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 05 2020, 11:07 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 11:07 ist

A floor of the Shastri Bhavan, a government building that houses several ministries, was on Tuesday partially sealed after a law ministry official tested positive for coronavirus.

This is the second incident in the Lutyens' zone of the sealing of the government office. The NITI Aayog building was sealed last month.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

According to two senior government officials, an officer of the Law Ministry, housed in the fourth floor of the Shastri Bhavan, has tested positive for COVID-19.

As per the protocol, the contact tracing has been initiated, they said.

The fourth floor 'A' wing from gate number 1 to gate number 3 has been sealed and is being disinfected. Certain gates and lifts will also remain closed till Wednesday, the officials said.

Before Niti Aayog, Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, which houses the Civil Aviation Ministry, was also sealed for sanitisation after a COVID-19 positive case was detected.

In other such incidents, the CRPF headquarters and a portion of the BSF headquarters were sealed recently. These buildings are in CGO Complex in the national capital.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Shastri Bhavan
NITI Aayog
Coronavirus
COVID-19
CRPF

What's Brewing

Lockdown: Cuban artists make music, dance on rooftops

Lockdown: Cuban artists make music, dance on rooftops

With restrictions eased, migrants clamour to leave city

With restrictions eased, migrants clamour to leave city

Firms leaving China offered over 4.6 L hectares of land

Firms leaving China offered over 4.6 L hectares of land

Social distancing thrown to wind as liquor shops open

Social distancing thrown to wind as liquor shops open

Taking stock: What we know, what we don’t

Taking stock: What we know, what we don’t

 