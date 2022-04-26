Parts of Mumbai, suburbs face power outage

Many pockets in the financial capital and its adjoining suburbs like Thane witnessed a power outage on Tuesday morning due to a suspected tripping in a transmission line.

The outage comes at a time when Maharashtra is reeling under a power deficit pegged at around 2,500 mw, which has led the state discom to compulsorily cut power supply to some pockets, and outages in February this year and October 2020.

Some parts of central Mumbai like Dadar, Matunga, along with suburbs like Bhandup and Mulund within the municipal limits of Mumbai, and the adjoining cities of Thane and Dombivili faced a power outage from around 10 am, as per reports.

A state discom official said that a Maharashtra State Transmission Company substation located at Padgha near Kalyan witnessed tripping, leading to an outage in areas like Thane, Bhandup, Mulund, Kalyan and Dombivili which are serviced by the state discom.

Efforts are on to restore the power supply, the official added.

A spokesperson for Tata Power, a private sector utility, said as per an initial assessment, some parts of Mumbai experienced electricity failure due to Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd (MSETCL) line tripping, as part of the 400KVKalwa Grid, which supplies power to Mumbai and suburban areas.

"In order to maintain grid balance load shedding might be initiated. Power will be restored once the MSETCL line gets energised," the spokesperson said, adding that efforts are on to restore power supply.

Many of the affected areas had started reporting restoration of power after about 70-80 minutes.

The financial capital generally does not face any mandatory power cuts as part of the load shedding but has faced troubles in the past, including a disruption that lasted up to 18 hours in October 2020.

In the previous episode, the suburban train network - called the lifeline of the megapolis - had also come to a halt.