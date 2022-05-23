Party needs to introspect: Bengal BJP

Party needs to introspect, stop pretending all is well: BJP leader on Arjun Singh’s return to TMC

In yet another body-blow to the beleaguered saffron camp in West Bengal, Singh had on Sunday rejoined the ruling Trinamool Congress, calling it his 'homecoming'

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • May 23 2022, 16:16 ist
  • updated: May 23 2022, 16:16 ist

BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra Monday called for introspection within the party, a day after its MP Arjun Singh returned to the TMC, contending that the saffron camp needs to fix lacunae instead of pretending “all is well”.

In yet another body-blow to the beleaguered saffron camp in West Bengal, Singh had on Sunday rejoined the ruling Trinamool Congress, calling it his “homecoming”.

"If someone leaves the party, and you keep on saying it won't have any impact, that is not the right approach. We have to accept that it will have an effect, and should introspect why people are leaving (the BJP)," Hazra tweeted.

Also Read | BJP's tally in Bengal Assembly set to come down below 70 

Hazra, who has been training his guns at the state leadership for failing to keep the flock together, said at a time when the party is having a tough time winning municipal elections, a person holding a senior position quitting will indeed have an adverse impact.

"We should accept the reality; disregarding it won't serve any purpose. The approach that ‘all is well’ is not right," he later told a news channel.

The state BJP unit is yet to respond to Hazra’s remarks.

The saffron party in West Bengal has been stung by a string of desertions following the assembly poll results last year, with former Union minister Babul Supriyo and five legislators, including national vice-president Mukul Roy, switching over to the TMC.

Several senior TMC leaders like Rajib Banerjee and Sabyasachi Dutta, who had joined the BJP, too, have returned to the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
India News
Trinamool Congress
BJP

What's Brewing

Pak singer accuses Karan Johar of copying song

Pak singer accuses Karan Johar of copying song

'King' Kohli to 'Baby AB': Hits and misses of IPL 2022

'King' Kohli to 'Baby AB': Hits and misses of IPL 2022

Kurt Cobain's guitar auctions for nearly $5 million

Kurt Cobain's guitar auctions for nearly $5 million

'Lankan medicine shortage a death sentence for some'

'Lankan medicine shortage a death sentence for some'

Should you switch to plant-based milk?

Should you switch to plant-based milk?

 