Pegasus snooping case: Supreme Court gives 4 more weeks to probe panel

DH Web Desk,
  • May 20 2022, 11:36 ist
  • updated: May 20 2022, 11:39 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday granted 4 weeks' time to a technical committee to submit a report on the Pegasus snooping case.

The court said that the supervising judge would study the technical committee's report and give his opinion to the court by June-end.

More to follow...

Supreme Court
India News

