Pegasus snooping case: Supreme Court gives 4 more weeks to probe panel

The Supreme Court on Friday granted 4 weeks' time to a technical committee to submit a report on the Pegasus snooping case.
The court said that the supervising judge would study the technical committee's report and give his opinion to the court by June-end.
#SupremeCourt grants 4 weeks further time to technical committee formed to examine #Pegasus snooping case.
It noted that 29 mobile of suspected victims received by the panel.
Ex SC judge Jus R V Raveendran supervised it.
SC puts the case for hearing in July.@DeccanHerald
— AshishTripathi (@Ashtripathi13) May 20, 2022
