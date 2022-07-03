People fed up with TRS 'misrule': Telangana BJP president

People fed up with TRS 'misrule': Telangana BJP prez

He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is 'running away' whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jul 03 2022, 05:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2022, 05:06 ist
BJP's Telangana president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Credit: ANI Photo

BJP Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday claimed that people of the state are fed up with the "misrule" of the TRS government and looking for a change.

He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is "running away" whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state, an apparent reference to Rao not receiving the PM at the airport on Saturday when Modi arrived in the city to attend the BJP's national executive.

"You (Rao) have increased power bills, bus charges, property tax and all. People are fed up with your misrule. That's why they are looking for a change. We will put an end to your 'naya Nizam' rule," Kumar told reporters here.

Kumar, also a Lok Sabha member, expressed confidence that a BJP government will be formed in Telangana.

"Whenever Modi ji comes, there is no answer as to why he (Rao) is running away, why he is fearing, why he does not want to meet (Modi)," he said.

The state BJP president was responding to Rao's attack against BJP and Modi during a meeting organised in Hyderabad on Saturday in support of joint opposition candidate in the Presidential election Yashwant Sinha.

Modi was received at the airport by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, state Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and others.

Yadav said a representative of the state cabinet can receive the PM. The CM had received Modi during his previous visits, he said.

Rao, popularly known as KCR, did not receive the PM at least on two occasions in recent times when the latter had visited the city. They include an event at the Indian School of Business (ISB) and to inaugurate a giant statue of saint Ramanujacharya earlier.

The ruling TRS and BJP have been engaged in a war of words over a number of issues as they gear up for the Legislative Assembly elections next year.

BJP
K Chandrasekhar Rao
Bandi Sanjay Kumar
India News
Indian Politics
Telangana
TRS

