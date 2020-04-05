Gujarat responds to PM's call by switching off lights

People of Gujarat respond to PM's call by switching off lights

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Apr 05 2020, 21:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2020, 22:16 ist
A family makes a map of India with traditional lamps in their flat in Surat. PTI

Most people in Gujarat switched off the lights at their homes and lit candles, diyas or turned on mobile phone torches for nine minutes starting 9 pm on Sunday, in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to show the nation's "collective resolve and solidarity" in its fight against coronavirus.

After turning off the lights, people came out in the balconies or terraces of their houses, and lit earthen lamps, candles and waved mobile flashlights. Some people created patterns with diyas on the ground.

Some shouted slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram', while some others even burst firecrackers.

Modi had on Friday urged people to turn off lights at their homes for nine minutes at 9 pm to display the country's collective resolve and solidarity to defeat the virus.

Modi's call for a blackout had also raised concerns about power grid failure.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
Gujarat
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Cultural sites through virtual tours, online sessions

Cultural sites through virtual tours, online sessions

Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East conflicts

Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East conflicts

ONGC's SOS to govt: Cut cess, royalty, free gas price

ONGC's SOS to govt: Cut cess, royalty, free gas price

Tablighi row: 6 places in Kanpur marked 'red zones'

Tablighi row: 6 places in Kanpur marked 'red zones'

Man suspected of COVID-19 attempts suicide in hospital

Man suspected of COVID-19 attempts suicide in hospital

 