People will punish EPS camp: AIADMK leader Panneerselvam

People will punish EPS camp: Panneerselvam

The war of words between the dominant EPS and sidelined OPS factions continued and they blamed each other

PTI
PTI, Madurai,
  • Jun 26 2022, 17:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2022, 17:11 ist
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam. Credit: PTI Photo

Hitting out at the rival Edappadi K Palaniswami camp, AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Sunday said 'cadres are on my side', and asserted that people and party workers would punish his detractors.

Party workers are on my side, Panneerselvam (OPS) told reporters here and added that he would also always be with the cadres.

On his arrival, enroute to his home district of Theni, OPS was accorded a warm welcome by his supporters.

Also Read | OPS to undertake statewide tour to garner support in AIADMK

Apparently slamming Joint Coordinator Palaniswami's (EPS) camp for seeking to elbow him out of his position of party Coordinator, Panneerselvam said the people of Tamil Nadu and cadres would teach a fitting lesson and punish those who were behind the 'web of conspiracy', and for being responsible for the current 'extraordinary situation' in the party.

The AIADMK had days ago said that the General Council would meet again on July 11 and EPS would be made the single, supreme leader.

