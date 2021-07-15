'Pfizer, J&J yet to apply for vaccine license in India'

'Pfizer, J&J yet to apply for vaccine license in India'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 15 2021, 10:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2021, 10:58 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson are yet to apply for license of Covid-19 vaccines in India, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

Meanwhile, the United States on Tuesday said that it is ready to ship its Covid-19 vaccines expeditiously when it has the green light from the Indian government which has told the Americans that it needs further time to review legal provisions related to accepting vaccine donations.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pfizer
Johnson and Johnson
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Fishermen fight to save endangered Pakistan dolphin

Fishermen fight to save endangered Pakistan dolphin

DH Toon | Being Leader of Oppn is a 'full time job'

DH Toon | Being Leader of Oppn is a 'full time job'

Two dozen goats eat their way through New York park

Two dozen goats eat their way through New York park

Parts of the Amazon now emit more CO2 than they absorb

Parts of the Amazon now emit more CO2 than they absorb

Waiting for their dead, Iraqis blame govt for blaze

Waiting for their dead, Iraqis blame govt for blaze

Stroke killed 7 lakh Indians in 2019: Study

Stroke killed 7 lakh Indians in 2019: Study

 