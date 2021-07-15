'Pfizer, J&J yet to apply for vaccine license in India'

Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson are yet to apply for license of Covid-19 vaccines in India, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

Meanwhile, the United States on Tuesday said that it is ready to ship its Covid-19 vaccines expeditiously when it has the green light from the Indian government which has told the Americans that it needs further time to review legal provisions related to accepting vaccine donations.

