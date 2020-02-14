PIL in Delhi HC to ground all A320 Neos with faulty engines

A PIL has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking grounding of all faulty Airbus A320 Neo aircraft, used by Indigo and GoAir airlines, till their engines are repaired or replaced.

The petition has contended that the entire fleet of A320 Neo aircraft should be grounded "in larger interest of public safety".

The plea, by an association, has alleged that despite being aware of "significant technical issues with Airbus A320 Neo", neither the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MCA) nor the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have taken any concrete steps to ground these aircraft.

Instead, MCA and DGCA have only issued notices extending the timelines for carrying out the repairs or engine modifications by the airlines concerned, it has said.

"It is submitted that respondent 1 (MCA) and 2 (DGCA) have repeatedly extended the timelines for modified versions of the Pratt and Whitney engines to be installed, instead of grounding the entire fleet of A320 Neo aircraft," the petition has said.

It has also contended that despite repeated incidents of mid-air engine faults or problems in these aircraft, the aviation regulator has still not grounded the aircraft, which number more than 130 in India.

The petitioner, a Chennai-based non-profit organization, has sought quashing of the notices which have extended the timeline for engine repair or modification to May 31.

It has also sought grounding of entire fleet of A320 Neo aircraft having faulty engines.

Apart from that it has sought directions to the ministry and the aviation regulator to frame regulations to prevent situations of aircraft with faulty engines flying in the skies and for imposing sanctions on erring airlines.