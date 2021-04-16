PIL in Supreme Court seeks Covid-19 vaccine to all above 18 years

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court for ensuring Covid-19 vaccination for all above the age of 18 years due to a rapid surge of Covid-19 cases across the country.

The plea filed by advocate Rashmi Singh said that widespread vaccination of all young and working population is essential to arrest the deadly upsurge of the coronovirus in its second wave.

The petition stated that the administration of the vaccine in itself takes between six to eight weeks for both the doses and hence by the time the vaccine reaches the age group of 18 years and above, the Covid-19 virus would have spread rapidly.

It also claimed the denial of vaccines to those in the age bracket of 18-45 years is "arbitrary, discriminatory and unreasonable", besides running foul of right to equality and life.

It also pointed out that several experts, including the Indian Medical Association, have demanded the ramping up of Covid-19 vaccination and some advised for administering at least 10 million doses daily to tackle the situation.

The Union government had on April 1 expanded the vaccine drive to include all persons above the age of 45 years.