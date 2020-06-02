PLA’s actions along LAC in Ladakh not in sync with Modi-Xi consensus, India tells China

The recent actions of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in eastern Ladakh was contrary to the consensus Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the communist country’s President Xi Jinping had reached during the two “informal summits” they held over the past two years, New Delhi has conveyed to Beijing.

As diplomats and military officials of the two sides are in talks to defuse tension along the disputed boundary between India and China on the northern bank of the Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh, New Delhi has stressed that Beijing must ensure that the Chinese PLA strictly adhere to the “strategic guidance” the leaders of the two nations had agreed to issue to their militaries in April 2018 and October 2019.

A source in New Delhi told the DH that the senior Indian Army officers regularly monitoring the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) – the de facto border between the two nations – had noticed “a lack of interest” by the local commanders of the Chinese PLA to effectively implement on the ground the consensus arrived at the highest level.

“The actions by the overzealous PLA commanders along the LAC, not only in western sector (Ladakh), but also elsewhere (along the disputed boundary between India and China) have often not been in sync with the strategic guidance the leaders of the two nations issued to their militaries after 2018 and reaffirmed in 2019,” said the source, adding: “It is for the Chinese Government to find out why the PLA commanders were not adhering to the guidance that was issued from the top.”

He said that the soldiers of the Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were strictly going by the consensus reached at the level of the Prime Minister and the Chinese President, unlike their counterparts on the other side.

Modi and Xi had the first “informal summit” at Wuhan in central China on April 27 and 28 in 2018. It brought about a thaw in the bilateral relations, which had hit a new low over the 72-day-long face-off between the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA on the Doklam Plateau in western Bhutan in June-August, 2017.

The Prime Minister and the Chinese President had issued “strategic guidance” to their respective militaries “to strengthen communication to build trust and mutual understanding and enhance predictability and effectiveness in the management of border affairs”. They directed the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA “to earnestly implement various confidence-building measures agreed upon between the two sides, including the principle of mutual and equal security, and strengthen existing institutional arrangements and information sharing mechanisms to prevent incidents in border regions”.

The two leaders had the second “informal summit” at a seaside resort near Chennai on October 11 and 12 last year. They reaffirmed the understanding reached in April 2018 that efforts would “continue to be made to ensure peace and tranquility in the border areas” and that both sides “would continue to work on additional Confidence Building Measures in pursuit of this objective”.

“There is undoubtedly a certain degree of disconnect between what China’s diplomats say in Beijing and what its military commanders do along its LAC with India,” said another source in New Delhi, adding: “Whether this disconnect is inadvertent or intentional is anyone’s guess”.