PLA to give out stones taken from Galwan Valley on Chinese social media

China is pulling a new stunt as the Western Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) debuted on Chinese social media on Friday.

PLA will give lucky winners a special gift sent by the command - a stone taken from the Galwan Valley, Global Times reported.

The PLA theater command opened its official account on Twitter-like Sina Weibo on Friday and released a notice that on February 1 it will randomly choose 10 lucky netizens from those who reposted the notice and send them a stone from the Galwan Valley as a present.

"A picture with Chinese soldiers patrolling the Galwan Valley, with a rockface seen in the post reading in Chinese characters "Splendid landscape, no inch to give up" was posted together with the notice," Global Times reported.

