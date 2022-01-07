China's PLA to give out stones taken from Galwan Valley

PLA to give out stones taken from Galwan Valley on Chinese social media

PLA will give lucky winners a special gift sent by the command - a stone taken from the Galwan Valley

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 07 2022, 20:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2022, 20:31 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

China is pulling a new stunt as the Western Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) debuted on Chinese social media on Friday.

PLA will give lucky winners a special gift sent by the command - a stone taken from the Galwan Valley, Global Times reported.

Also read: China building bridge over Pangong Tso to counter India's attempts to gain strategic edge

The PLA theater command opened its official account on Twitter-like Sina Weibo on Friday and released a notice that on February 1 it will randomly choose 10 lucky netizens from those who reposted the notice and send them a stone from the Galwan Valley as a present.

"A picture with Chinese soldiers patrolling the Galwan Valley, with a rockface seen in the post reading in Chinese characters "Splendid landscape, no inch to give up" was posted together with the notice," Global Times reported.

China
PLA
India News
Ladakh
Galwan Valley
India-China border

