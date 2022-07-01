Plea filed in SC for withdrawal of remarks by judge against Nupur Sharma

Hours after the Supreme Court castigated suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her remarks on Prophet Mohammed, a plea has been moved, demanding the withdrawal of strong observations made during the hearing on her plea for clubbing of multiple FIRs lodged against her.

A letter petition by one Ajay Gautam to the Chief Justice of India, said: “It has not been proved in any court of law that the statement made by Nupur Sharma is incorrect. Telling the truth which is documented and acknowledged by clerics and society is not an offence”.

Also read | Her loose tongue set entire nation on fire: Supreme Court slams Nupur Sharma over Prophet Mohammed remarks

The plea sought withdrawal of the oral observations made by a bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala saying that observations made directly affect the merit of the case, which would deprive Sharma of "fair trial and natural justice".

It also sought a direction to declare the observations in the matter as "uncalled for".

The top court had earlier declined to consider the petition filed by Sharma and slammed her for her remarks.