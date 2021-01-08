Plea filed SC for relook on Dec 8 verdict in Chennai-Salem project

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking reconsideration of December 8 judgement, which allowed the Centre and the NHAI to go ahead with eight-lane Chennai-Salem expressways as a part of Bharatmala Pariyojna.

A Salem resident, Yuvaraj S contended that the court's verdict contained "errors apparent on the face of the record and it would result in gross miscarriage of justice.”

The court had earlier upheld the notification for land acquisition for Rs 10,000-crore expressway. It had said the central government is fully competent to notify “any land” for acquisition, to construct a national highway and prior environmental clearance is not necessary at the stage of notification of land acquisition proceedings.

The 277.30 km highway faced stiff opposition from activists, farmers and residents alleging loss of agricultural land and damage to forest, flora and fauna.

The project, approved in February, 2018, was expected to cut down travel time between Chennai and Salem.