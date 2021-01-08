Plea in SC to relook Chennai-Salem project verdict

Plea filed SC for relook on Dec 8 verdict in Chennai-Salem project

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 08 2021, 19:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2021, 19:28 ist
The Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking reconsideration of December 8 judgement, which allowed the Centre and the NHAI to go ahead with eight-lane Chennai-Salem expressways as a part of Bharatmala Pariyojna.

A Salem resident, Yuvaraj S contended that the court's verdict contained "errors apparent on the face of the record and it would result in gross miscarriage of justice.”

The court had earlier upheld the notification for land acquisition for Rs 10,000-crore expressway. It had said the central government is fully competent to notify “any land” for acquisition, to construct a national highway and prior environmental clearance is not necessary at the stage of notification of land acquisition proceedings.  

The 277.30 km highway faced stiff opposition from activists, farmers and residents alleging loss of agricultural land and damage to forest, flora and fauna.

The project, approved in February, 2018, was expected to cut down travel time between Chennai and Salem.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu
National Highway Authority of India
Salem
Chennai
NHAI

What's Brewing

2020, 2016 were the world's hottest years

2020, 2016 were the world's hottest years

Borat locked away in a cupboard, says Sacha Baron Cohen

Borat locked away in a cupboard, says Sacha Baron Cohen

'KGF Chapter 2' teaser sets tone for epic conclusion

'KGF Chapter 2' teaser sets tone for epic conclusion

The Lead: Reads of the week - Facets of love stories

The Lead: Reads of the week - Facets of love stories

Trump has always been a wolf in wolf’s clothing

Trump has always been a wolf in wolf’s clothing

 