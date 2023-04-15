PM Modi asked me to keep quiet when pointed out security lapses that led to Pulwama terror strike: Ex J&K Guv

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik has made sensational claims in a video interview that Narendra Modi asked him to keep quiet when he pointed out to the lapses that led to the Pulwama terror strike that claimed lives of 40 CRPF personnel in February 2019, prompting the Congress on Saturday to demand an explanation from the Prime Minister.

Malik also claimed that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) did not approve the request for five planes to airlift the personnel and that if it was allowed, personnel would not have been martyred. In the video interview to Karan Thapar for website The Wire, Malik also questioned "grave intelligence failure" of how a car with 300 kg of RDX managed to sneak into the valley.

"...He said all of these lapses were raised by him directly when Modi called him from outside Corbett Park shortly after the Pulwama attack. He said the prime minister told him to keep quiet about this and not tell anyone. Separately, Malik said that NSA Ajit Doval also told him to keep quiet and not talk about it. Malik said he immediately realised that the intention was to put the blame on Pakistan and derive electoral benefit for the government and the BJP," The Wire said.

Malik also alleged that he can "safely say the Prime Minister has no real problem with corruption".

Congress targeted the Modi government over Malik's statements with General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh demanding answers on the "serious revelations" by a former Governor, who continues to be a BJP member.

"We need answers. This government has been silent on various issues, be it China, Adani, black money etc. BJP's principle is all about Minimum Government, Maximum Silence. They should either take action against Malik or respond to his allegations," he told a press conference.

Congress Media Department Chairman Pawan Khera said the allegations were raised not by a BJP IT Cell troll but a Governor who served four states and a man of standing. "When Malik spoke about corruption, he was transferred out of Goa," he said.

While certain news anchors, actors and filmmakers have been given “XYZ security", he said Malik has been given only one personal security officer and is living in a rented house in Delhi, despite the fact that he could be in danger as he oversaw the dilution of Article 370.

Congress Social Media and Digital Platforms Chairperson Supriya Shrinate said when the news came out about Pulwama attack, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who was to hold her first press conference in Lucknow after taking over as General Secretary cancelled it while Rahul Gandhi too cancelled a meeting.

"However, Amit Shah held a rally two hours after the attack while Prime Minister Modi was shooting Bear Grylls' Man vs Wild," she said.

Shrinate said the government needs to answer why the CRPF personnel were not allowed to travel by air and why the Jaish-e-Mohammed threats were ignored.

"Why were the intelligence inputs, between January 2, 2019, and February 13, 2019 Which had warned of a terrorist attack ignored? How did the militants procure such a huge stash of RDX? After a period of over 4 years, where has the inquiry in the Pulwama terror attack reached? What were the responsibilities fixed for NSA Ajit Doval and the then Home Minister Shri Rajnath Singh? After such a big terror attack, why was the governor asked by Prime Minister Modi to ‘keep quiet? People distributing certificates of treason need to answer, whether this is treason or not?" she said.