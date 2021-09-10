PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on Covid situation

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on Covid situation, vaccination

Rajesh Bhushan had said 35 districts are still reporting a weekly Covid positivity rate of over 10 per cent

PTI
New Delhi,
  Sep 10 2021
  • updated: Sep 10 2021, 17:46 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 related situation and the vaccination drive in the country, government sources said.

The meeting comes a day after Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said India is still going through the second wave of Covid-19 and it is not over yet.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

He had said 35 districts are still reporting a weekly Covid positivity rate of over 10 per cent while it is between five to 10 per cent in 30 districts.

More than half of India's adult population has received at least one dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine while 18 per cent have got both the shots, the Union government had said on Thursday as the total number of jabs administered in the country crossed 72 crore.

