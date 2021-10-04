PM Modi congratulates Japan's new PM

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 04 2021, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2021, 15:33 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Fumio Kishida on being elected as Japan's prime minister and said he looks forward to working with the new premier to strengthen the India-Japan special strategic and global partnership.

Japan's parliament elected Kishida as prime minister on Monday.

With his party and its coalition partner holding a majority in both houses, Kishida won by a comfortable margin against Yukio Edano, head of the largest opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

"Congratulations and best wishes to the new Prime Minister of Japan, H.E. Kishida Fumio. I look forward to working with him to further strengthen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership and advance peace and prosperity in our region and beyond," Modi said in a tweet

